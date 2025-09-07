In viral video, Trinamool MLA threatens acid attack on BJP leaders

Kolkata: A purported video went viral on Sunday, in which a Trinamool Congress MLA was heard threatening the BJP leaders with acid attacks unless they stop describing Bengali-speaking migrant workers as illegal Bangladeshi or Rohingya infiltrators.

The ruling party leader seen in the video has been identified as Abdur Rahim Boxi, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Malatipur Assembly constituency in Malda district in the northern sector of West Bengal.

In the purported video, he is heard saying that acid will be poured down the throat of the BJP leaders.

The Trinamool MLA reportedly gave this threat at a public meeting organised on late Saturday evening at Malatipur to protest against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people, especially migrant workers, in BJP-ruled states. Other top ruling party leaders from Malda district were also reportedly present at the meeting.

“One BJP legislator recently, at the state Assembly, described a section of the migrant workers from West Bengal as Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. I warn him that I will pour acid down his throat in such a way that his voice will become silent forever,” he said.

He also threatened to pluck out the eyes of the BJP legislator. “The eyes through which the BJP leader views the people of West Bengal as Bangladeshis will be plucked out,” Boxi said.

Although Boxi did not take the name of the BJP legislator concerned, his hint was towards the Chief Whip of the BJP’s legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, who, earlier this week, during a special session of the House, referred to events of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators being identified in many states.

Speaking on the occasion, Boxi also gave a call to the people to boycott the BJP and destroy the party flags.

“People of West Bengal are harassed and even killed in the BJP-ruled states. Those who are associated with the BJP in West Bengal are silent on this issue. These persons cannot remain associated with the BJP in the state,” Boxi said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership so far has not made any comment on the matter.

The BJP leadership has claimed that nothing is surprising in the comment of Boxi since that is the culture of the Trinamool Congress.