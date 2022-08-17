Independence Day is Over: Now, Time to Store the Indian National Flag

India's Independence Day was celebrated by millions of people here in India as well as worldwide. As the nation was celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, this year, there was call for Har Ghar Tiranga. Hence National Flags distributed by the political leaders by visiting the homes in their locality. The spirit of independence gripped the nation and many families hoisted the National Flags at their homes. Now, as the Independence Day is over, now is the time to store it.



Below you can find the steps as to how to fold it and also how to store the Indian National Flag.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 recognizes that "a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed, not only among the people but also in the organizations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions, which apply to the display of the National Flag.

Besides non-statutory instructions, that the government has issued periodically, the display of the National Flag is governed by the Emblems and Names (Prevention of improper use) Act, 1950 and the Prevention of insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Flag Code of India,2022 which took effect on 26th January 2002 in suppression of the earlier flag code -India brings together all these laws, conventions, instructions and practices.





How to fold the Flag



The Ministry of Culture has earlier this month has issued a step by step guide as to how to fold the flag.

The Flag should be placed horizontally.

The saffron as well as green bands at the top and bottom should be folded under the white band in the middle.

The white band should be folded in a such as way that only Ashok Chakra should be seen, along with parts of the saffron and green bands.

The Flag thus folded should be carried on the palms or arms to store it.

How to store the Flag?

As per the Flag Code, the Indian flag must be used or stored in a such manner they would get damaged or soil it. The Flag Code further states that, the Flag, shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in Water.

In case the Flag gets soiled

The Flag Code also states "When the Flag is in damaged for soiled condition, it must not be cast aside or disrespectfully disposed of.

It must be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag.

You should not use the Flag for any other Purpose

The Flag code States that, the National Flag, shall not be used a drapery in any form whatsoever.

You should not, for example, use it to cover a table and the flag shall not be draped over a train, vehicle or boat and should not used as a covering for a building.

Also the flag, should not used as a receptacle for receiving , delivering, holding or carrying anything.