India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

New Delhi: While the Indian job market closed 2025 on a strong note, the country’s hiring outlook for 2026 signals steady growth, with an estimated 1.28 crore jobs, a report said on Wednesday.

The report by foundit, a jobs and talent platform, showed that the surge in hiring in 2025 was led by robust employer confidence, steady recruitment across major industries, and the rising prominence of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as strategic talent hubs.

However, growth in the second half of the year moderated to +4 per cent over six months, indicating a shift toward more calibrated, productivity-led hiring.

But 2026 is shaping up to be a skills-led year of hiring, as growth expands beyond metros and strengthens India’s position as a resilient and future-ready talent market, the report said.

“2025 shaped up as a year of strong expansion but disciplined hiring. We witnessed the decentralisation of talent, with Tier-2 hubs becoming operational anchors for tech, BFSI, logistics, and retail,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit.

“As we head into 2026, demand for AI-ready skills, strategic leadership, and mid-career digital talent will keep momentum high despite measured intake in some sectors,” Bhimrajka added.