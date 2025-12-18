  1. Home
India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

  Created On:  18 Dec 2025 11:47 AM IST
India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report
New Delhi: While the Indian job market closed 2025 on a strong note, the country’s hiring outlook for 2026 signals steady growth, with an estimated 1.28 crore jobs, a report said on Wednesday.

The report by foundit, a jobs and talent platform, showed that the surge in hiring in 2025 was led by robust employer confidence, steady recruitment across major industries, and the rising prominence of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as strategic talent hubs.

However, growth in the second half of the year moderated to +4 per cent over six months, indicating a shift toward more calibrated, productivity-led hiring.

But 2026 is shaping up to be a skills-led year of hiring, as growth expands beyond metros and strengthens India’s position as a resilient and future-ready talent market, the report said.

“2025 shaped up as a year of strong expansion but disciplined hiring. We witnessed the decentralisation of talent, with Tier-2 hubs becoming operational anchors for tech, BFSI, logistics, and retail,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit.

“As we head into 2026, demand for AI-ready skills, strategic leadership, and mid-career digital talent will keep momentum high despite measured intake in some sectors,” Bhimrajka added.

Indian job marketHiring trendsemployment growthhiringAI and digital talent demand
'We've made history again', says coach Enrique after PSG end incredible year on high

Weve made history again, says coach Enrique after PSG end incredible year on high

