Just In
India and Singapore Sign MoUs To Elevate Bilateral Ties To Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in Singapore on Thursday to strengthen bilateral relations. These agreements aim to enhance cooperation in digital technology, semiconductors, healthcare, education, and skills development. Both leaders agreed to upgrade their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership."
Following their discussions, PM Modi shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the talks focused on expanding collaboration in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, and artificial intelligence, while also emphasizing the need to boost trade relations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Singapore relationship, with a focus on defence, security, maritime cooperation, education, AI, fintech, and other technological fields. The decision to elevate ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership aligns with India’s Act East Policy and is expected to further strengthen economic and people-to-people connections.
During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated Wong, who took office as Singapore's Prime Minister in May, expressing confidence in Singapore's continued progress under his leadership. Singapore, with an investment of approximately USD 160 billion in India, remains a key economic partner.
Later in the day, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, engage with senior ministers, and hold discussions with business leaders, particularly from the semiconductor sector.