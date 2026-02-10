India announces $175m spl package for Seychelles

India and Seychelles have agreed to significantly deepen their strategic, economic and people-centric partnership, unveiling a joint vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL) during the State Visit of Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie to India from 5 to 10 February 2026.

President Herminie’s visit, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes barely 100 days after his inauguration and carries added symbolism as both countries mark 50 years of Seychelles’ Independence and five decades of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Victoria.

During wide-ranging talks held on 9 February, Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Herminie on his electoral victory in October 2025, while both leaders reaffirmed that India and Seychelles, as close maritime neighbours, share a “special and time-tested partnership” rooted in history, kinship and common democratic values.

They underlined that bilateral ties are people-centric and play a stabilising role in the Western Indian Ocean Region. The two leaders reiterated Seychelles’ importance as a key pillar in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), highlighting cooperation in maritime security, development and regional stability.

A major outcome of the visit was India’s announcement of a Special Economic Package worth USD 175 million to support Seychelles’ development priorities. The package comprises a USD 125 million Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in grant assistance, aimed at funding development projects, capacity building, maritime security initiatives and defence cooperation.

President Herminie described India as a “trusted and reliable partner” and expressed gratitude for New Delhi’s sustained support through lines of credit, grants, training programmes and high-impact community development projects.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to remain a pivotal partner in Seychelles’ national development agenda, with a focus on sustainability, resilience and inclusive growth.