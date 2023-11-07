INDIA bloc should remain intact, onus on Congress: Shivpal

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday asserted that his party wants the INDIA alliance to remain intact and contest the elections, but the responsibility of keeping it united lies with the Congress.

“It (Congress should also respect the sentiments of all smaller alliance partners, only then the BJP can be removed from power,” Shivpal said. His statement comes a day after SP president Akhilesh Yadav termed the Congress “cunning” during an election meeting in Madhya Pradesh. Talking about Ram temple, Shivpal said, “There will no Indian who does not believe in Lord Ram. However, there are many people who take Lord Ram’s name and blow trumpet in society, but do not follow his ideals.”

Taking an apparent dig at the BJP, Shivpal said, “Ram belongs to everyone and no one should be despised in the society created by him (Lord Ram).”

Sometimes, certain laws are enacted which does not make elections fair and people fail to elect representatives of their choice, he added.