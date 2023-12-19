INDIA bloc to continue demanding Shah's statement over Parl Security breach

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday met Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and it was decided that the rest of the MPs will keep pressing for a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the December 13 Parliament security breach.

The opposition bloc leaders, including NCP leader Sharad Pawar, met Kharge at his chamber in Parliament premies earlier in the day.

According to the leaders, the INDIA bloc MPs will continue to demand for Shah's statement in Parliament, while the suspended legislators will protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

A total of 93 MPs have been suspended for the remainder of Winter Session.

On Monday, 45 Rajya Sabha MPs and 33 Lok Sabha MPS were suspended.

On December 14, a total of 14 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended.

On December 13, two people entered the Lok Sabha and jumped from the visitor's gallery during the Zero Hour proceedings and sprayed yellow colour smoke inside the chamber.

Delhi Police have so far arrested six people in connection with the security breach case.

The massive security breach coincided with the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack on December 13, 2001.