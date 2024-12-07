India Calls For Strong Action Against Masood Azhar

India has urged Pakistan to take strong and immediate action against Masood Azhar, the leader of the banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), following reports of his recent speech at a public gathering in Bahawalpur.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that if these reports are accurate, they highlight Pakistan's "duplicity" in addressing terrorism.

"We demand that Masood Azhar be held accountable and brought to justice. Pakistan has previously denied his presence on their soil," Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing.

He emphasized that Azhar’s involvement in cross-border terrorism targeting India necessitates decisive action, further exposing Pakistan's inconsistent stance on combating terrorist activities.