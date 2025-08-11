Live
- This protest is against vote theft: RJD as INDIA Bloc leaders march to ECI
- Israel reports 93 new measles cases, total at 410
- Political slugfest erupts over renaming of Kolkata’s iconic Sealdah station
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT Lead: Success Means Building from Scratch, Not Copying Big Tech
- Medistep Healthcare IPO Subscribed 49x; GMP Hints at 23% Listing Gains
- Tesla inaugurates Delhi showroom, focuses on Model Y sales
- Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging
- Six days after Uttarkashi cloudburst, 9 Army soldiers still missing
- Trump’s Pakistan policy likely to land US in geopolitical turbulence
- Hyderabad Rain Alert: Telangana Weatherman Predicts Scattered Rains
India Condemns Asim Munir’s Nuclear Threat, Vows Not To Bow To Pakistan’s Blackmail
Highlights
India’s Ministry of External Affairs rebukes Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir’s reported nuclear threat during his US visit, calling it reckless and reaffirming that India will not yield to intimidation.
India has strongly criticized Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir’s reported remarks in the United States, where he allegedly threatened a nuclear strike if Pakistan faced an existential crisis in a future conflict with India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the statement as “nuclear sabre-rattling,” expressing concern over Pakistan’s nuclear command integrity, particularly in a state where the military maintains close ties with terrorist groups.
The MEA said it was regrettable that such provocative remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country, urging the international community to take note of the irresponsibility in Munir’s comments. Reiterating its stance, India affirmed it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will take all necessary measures to protect national security.
According to media reports, Munir told an audience in Tampa, Florida, “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us.” Sources noted that Pakistan’s military has a pattern of aggressive rhetoric when enjoying US support, adding that the country’s politics are dominated by its military rather than democracy. They also speculated that Munir’s growing influence could pave the way for a potential coup.
Next Story