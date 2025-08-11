India delivered a sharp rebuke to Pakistan on Monday following nuclear threats made by the country's Army Chief General Asim Munir during his official visit to the United States. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the remarks as typical "nuclear sabre-rattling" that has become Pakistan's standard diplomatic approach.

During a private dinner interaction in the US on Sunday, Munir made alarming statements suggesting Pakistan would devastate half the world if faced with what he termed an "existential threat" from India. The Pakistani military leader declared that as a nuclear-armed nation, Pakistan would drag down much of the global community if it believed it was facing destruction. He specifically threatened to destroy Indian dams with missile strikes and claimed Pakistan possessed unlimited missile capabilities.

India's Ministry of External Affairs responded with unprecedented criticism, noting that this appeared to be the first instance of a nuclear threat being issued from American soil against a third country. The government statement highlighted the international community's ability to assess the inherent irresponsibility of such declarations, particularly given concerns about nuclear command and control integrity in a nation where military leadership maintains close ties with terrorist organizations.

The Indian government expressed particular regret that such provocative statements were made from the territory of a friendly nation, emphasizing that India has consistently maintained its position of not succumbing to nuclear blackmail. Officials reaffirmed the country's commitment to implementing all necessary measures to protect national security interests.

Government sources characterized Munir's comments as highly irresponsible rhetoric that demonstrates Pakistan's willingness to jeopardize both regional and global security. They suggested that such statements reveal the true nature of Pakistan's military leadership whenever they receive American support, highlighting the absence of genuine democratic governance in Pakistan where military control supersedes civilian authority.

The sources expressed particular concern about the potential for nuclear weapons to fall into the hands of non-state actors within Pakistan, given the military's documented connections with terrorist groups. This latest incident underscores ongoing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors and raises questions about Pakistan's approach to international diplomatic engagement.

General Munir's visit to the United States marks his second trip in two months, during which he has engaged with senior American political and military leadership as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora community. His provocative statements during this diplomatic mission have drawn sharp criticism from Indian officials who view such rhetoric as counterproductive to regional stability and international security cooperation.