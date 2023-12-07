Live
India conducts successful training launch of short-range Agni-1 missile
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday said that a successful training launch of the short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1' has been conducted, an official said.
The training launch was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.
According to officials, the 'Agni-1' is a very high precision missile system.
The training launch was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, an official said, adding it successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.
