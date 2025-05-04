India deals a big blow to Pak

New Delhi: India on Saturday imposed a ban on import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is committed to take "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers. In fresh punitive measures against Pakistan that came into effect immediately amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India also suspended exchange of mails, parcels from the neighbouring country via air and surface routes.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, sparking outrage in India and abroad. After holding wide-ranging talks with visiting Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, Modi said terrorism is the "biggest threat" to humanity. "We are unanimous that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and Angola for their condolences to those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," Modi said in his media statement. "We are committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them," he added. The Pakistan army, meanwhile, said in a statement that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km, saying it was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters. In New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said India considers the test launch of the ballistic missile a "blatant" act of "provocation". Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Modi and discussed various issues, including the Pahalgam attack, officials said. The meeting at the prime minister's residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the attack. As the hunt for the Pahalgam attackers intensified, Sri Lankan police searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after being tipped off that a suspect linked to the massacre could be on board, a police spokesperson said in the Sri Lankan capital. Indian authorities have identified four terrorists - including two Pakistani nationals - behind the Pahalgam carnage. A statement from the national carrier SriLankan Airlines said the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations.

According to an Indian government order, the complete ban on imports of all goods from Pakistan was imposed on the grounds of national security and public policy. Though the 200 per cent import duty imposed on Pakistani goods in 2019 after the Pulwama attack had effectively halted direct imports, the latest decision also prohibits the entry of Pakistani goods routed through third countries. India's exports to Pakistan in April-January 2024-25 stood at USD 447.65 million, while imports were meagre USD 0.42 million. These imports were limited to niche items like figs (USD 78,000), Basil and Rosemary herbs (USD 18,856), certain chemicals, and Himalayan pink salt. The imports were USD 2.88 million in 2023-24. A provision has been added in Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 "to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders", the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 2. It added that this restriction is imposed in the interest of "national security and public policy". Any exception to this prohibition will require approval of Government of India, the order said. Inserting the provision under the heading "Prohibition on Import from Pakistan" in the FTP, it said: "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders". Commenting on India's decision, think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that India does not depend on Pakistani goods, so the economic impact is minimal. "However, Pakistan still needs Indian products and may continue accessing them through third countries through recorded and unrecorded routes. India's already minuscule imports from Pakistan will now drop to zero. No one in India will miss anything except perhaps Himalayan pink salt (sendha Namak), extracted from salt deposits of Pakistan," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said. Besides banning entry of Pakistani ships into Indian ports, India also barred Indian ships from visiting Pakistani ports, according to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS). The restrictions were put into place with immediate effect, officials said.