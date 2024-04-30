India Denies Allegations Of Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Terrorist In US

India vehemently dismissed a Washington Post report alleging that a former Indian intelligence officer conspired to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. The report suggested that Vikram Yadav, a former RAW officer, orchestrated a hit on Pannun, designated a terrorist by India and residing in the United States.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, termed the report "unwarranted and unsubstantiated." He emphasized an ongoing investigation by an Indian government-appointed high-level committee, addressing security concerns raised by the US regarding criminal and terrorist networks. Jaiswal criticized speculative remarks on the matter as unhelpful.

Tensions escalated in November 2022 following a Financial Times report, alleging the US thwarted a plot to assassinate Pannun and cautioned India over its purported involvement. A subsequent indictment in a Manhattan court named Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, as a conspirator allegedly collaborating with an unnamed Indian official, referred to as "CC-1," whom the Washington Post identified as Vikram Yadav. India consistently denied these allegations, calling them contrary to government policy, and initiated a high-level inquiry in November 2023.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's commitment to investigating the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot against Pannun, citing national security interests. The Biden administration, as per the Washington Post, refrained from pressing charges against Vikram Yadav. However, the White House stressed accountability from the Indian government based on the investigation's outcome.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre underscored the seriousness of the matter, noting India's assurance of a thorough investigation. She reiterated the US's commitment to addressing concerns directly with the Indian government.