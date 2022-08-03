India extends $100 m credit to Maldives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will extend an additional $100 million line of credit to the Maldives. Following bilateral talks between PM Modi and President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, India and Maldives signed six pacts to facilitate cooperation in capacity building, cyber security, housing, disaster management, and infrastructure. Solih also reiterated his country's "firm commitment to deal with the threat of terrorism."

Sharing images of the duo, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday said, "A partnership bound by the waves of the Indian Ocean, underpinned by close historical and cultural ties". On Monday, Solih met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after arriving in New Delhi.