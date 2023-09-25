'INDIA' focus on quota within women's quota, caste census

Patna: As the BJP-led Centre has passed Women Reservation Bill, eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the opposition bloc INDIA has raked up the issues of quota within quota and caste census in Bihar.



There is no doubt that NDA will contest the elections next year, claiming that it created history by passing the Women's Reservation Bill. But the way the leaders of RJD and JD-U from INDIA are trying to rake up the issue of OBC reservation and caste census in women's reservation, it may put BJP in trouble.

Till now, RJD has been opposing women's reservation. But after the passage of the quota bill, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that “instead of 33 per cent, you (BJP) should give reservation to 50 per cent women.”