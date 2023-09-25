Live
- Chandramukhi-2 team seeks blessings of Ammavaru at Pedammathalli temple
- Gaity and religious fervor marks Rathotsavam in Tirumala
- JC Prabhakar kept under house arrest
- Mulugu: A pregnant woman was carried on a bed for 3 km
- SC to hear Naidu's quash petition on Tuesday
- The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible: Elon Musk
- Nuakhai celebrated for 40 days in 5 phases in Kalahandi
- PM flags off Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express
- There will be a day when mob will attack Muslims in Parliament: Owaisi
- Women’s Reservation Bill: CM accuses BJP of putting obstacles in its implementation
Just In
'INDIA' focus on quota within women's quota, caste census
Highlights
As the BJP-led Centre has passed Women's Reservation Bill, eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the opposition bloc INDIA has raked up the issues of quota within quota and caste census in Bihar.
Patna: As the BJP-led Centre has passed Women Reservation Bill, eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the opposition bloc INDIA has raked up the issues of quota within quota and caste census in Bihar.
There is no doubt that NDA will contest the elections next year, claiming that it created history by passing the Women's Reservation Bill. But the way the leaders of RJD and JD-U from INDIA are trying to rake up the issue of OBC reservation and caste census in women's reservation, it may put BJP in trouble.
Till now, RJD has been opposing women's reservation. But after the passage of the quota bill, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that “instead of 33 per cent, you (BJP) should give reservation to 50 per cent women.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS