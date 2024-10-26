  • Menu
India-Germany bilateral trade surpasses $30 bn

India-Germany bilateral trade surpasses $30 bn
New Delhi: The bilateral trade between India and Germany has surpassed $30 billion and with Germany deciding to increase the number of visas for...

New Delhi: The bilateral trade between India and Germany has surpassed $30 billion and with Germany deciding to increase the number of visas for skilled Indians from 20,000 to 90,000 per year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was confident this will further boost Germany's economic growth.

Delivering the keynote address at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses (APK 2024) - being held in India after a gap of 12 years, PM Modi said the relationship between the two nations is deepening at every step, on every front.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. The next 25 years will see this partnership reach new heights," the Prime Minister told the visiting delegation, led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

