India has 284 billionaires with Rs 98L cr wealth: Hurun list

New Delhi: India’s billionaire count has grown to 284, with their combined wealth reaching an astounding Rs 98 lakh crore, a new report said on Thursday. The ‘Hurun Global Rich List for 2025’ shows that the country’s wealthiest individuals have seen a 10 per cent rise in their total fortune over the past year. Mumbai alone has 90 billionaires. India remains strong on the global stage, ranking third in the number of billionaires, behind only the United States and China. The US tops the list with 870 billionaires.

The Hurun report also highlights that 175 Indian billionaires have seen their wealth increase, while 109 either experienced a decline or no change in their fortunes. The average wealth of an Indian billionaire now stands at Rs 34,514 crore. Additionally, India is home to seven billionaires under the age of 40, primarily from the cities of Bengaluru and Mumbai. On the global front, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recorded the biggest wealth surge, gaining $189 billion over the past year.