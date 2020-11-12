India Has Entered Recession For First Time In History: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Central government over the state of India's economy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions have turned the country's strength into its weakness.

"India has entered into recession for the first time in history," the Congress leader tweeted.

India has entered into recession for the first time in history.



Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness. pic.twitter.com/Y10gzUCzMO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2020

"Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness," he added.



The Congress leader also attached a newspaper report on the economic issues being faced by the country.

Over the past few months, the Congress leader has been targeting the Centre on various issues, including the handling of the coronavirus crisis, economic conditions in the country and unemployment, among others and alleged that the government was not doing enough to resolve these issues.