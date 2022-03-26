India honoured to be Global Centre for Traditional Medicine: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness for India to be the home of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine as Ayush Ministry signed agreement with the WHO.

The Ayush Ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have signed host country agreement for establishing WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar with its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat.

PM Modi expressed hope that the centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good.

Replying to the tweets of Ayush Ministry and WHO, the Prime Minister said, "India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good."

"Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally. This WHO Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society", he said in another tweet.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted on this occasion and said, "Welfare of the world with the knowledge of India! The traditional medicine of India, Ayurveda has carved a unique place for itself across the world. The WHO 'Global Centre for Traditional Medicine' to be set up in Jamnagar, Gujarat is going to be of great benefit to the global society and will also lead to the expansion of traditional medicine".