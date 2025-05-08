Live
India intensified attacks.. Leave Lahore.. America warns Its Citizens in Pakistan
India has intensified attacks on Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, launching drone strikes on key cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.
India has stepped up its attack on Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army, which had already destroyed terror camps in Pakistan, launched drone strikes on important areas of Pakistan on Thursday. These attacks focused on Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.
In Lahore, the Indian Army destroyed the HQ-9 defense system, which was developed by China and Pakistan. A drone attack on the Rawalpindi stadium caused unrest in Pakistan. On Thursday, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also announced that terror camps on the Pakistan border (PoK) had been destroyed again.
In response to Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks on various parts of India on Wednesday night (May 7), targeting 15 army bases in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. India then launched more drone strikes on Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi on Thursday (May 8).
As tensions rise, the US has warned its citizens and embassy employees in Pakistan to leave. The US embassy advised them to evacuate Lahore or find shelter in a safe place. This warning came after drone and bomb attacks in Lahore on Thursday.