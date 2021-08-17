India introduces new category of visa to fast track Afghan applications

New Delhi: In view of the prevailing critical condition in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday announced a new category of electronic visas to fast-track applications of Afghans who are willing to come to India.

"MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," the Ministry spokesperson tweeted.



Under this category of visa, the applications of Afghans will be processed quickly so that they can come to India as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, reviewing the deteriorating condition in the war-torn country, the Central government has asked the Indian Ambassador and the remaining staff to return.



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday.



"Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions with partners in that regard," Jaishankar said in a tweet on Tuesday.



He also informed that an Afghanistan cell has been created in the External Affairs Ministry for the constant monitoring of the situation.



"We are in constant touch with the Hindu and Sikh community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," the Minister tweeted further.



"The government has been closely monitoring the evolving situation in Afghanistan and for evacuation of Indian as well as diplomatic staffs, all contingency plans are already in place and all steps are being taken to ensure safety of the Indian Embassy in Kabul and Indian nationals are not at any risk," a source said.

