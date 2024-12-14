India is 'Mother of Democracy': PM Modi

New Delhi: Calling India the “Mother of Democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Constitution is the foundation of the country’s unity.

Speaking on the second day of debate on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, PM Modi cited remarks by Dr B.R. Ambedkar highlighting the importance of collective decision-making for nurturing a feeling of unity.

“I am pained to say that after Independence, due to vested interest, there was an attack on the basic character of the country that celebrated unity in diversity. Making unity in diversity a part of our lives will be the biggest tribute to Dr Ambedkar," the Prime Minister said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to Article 370 as a hurdle in the unity of the country, PM Modi said this was the reason why our government buried it as “unity is our priority”.

He credited GST as a tool of economic unity that promoted the motto of “One Nation, One Tax", highlighting “One Nation, One Ration Card” as another initiative for strengthening unity in the nation.

“We live the slogan of unity in diversity. That is why we started the ‘One Nation, One Health Card’ for nationwide provision of health insurance,” the Prime Minister said.

“One Nation, One Grid” was another initiative that removed disparity in electricity availability in different parts of the country, and we lit up the dark parts of the country, PM Modi said, highlighting his government's efforts to remove disparities in infrastructure development as well.

Citing the example of optical fiber link for all panchayats, he said the government wants to prevent a situation of "haves and have nots" in the field of digital services.

The New Education Policy has also promoted mother tongue and fulfilling the mandate of the Constitution, we have given even regional and poor students to pursue higher studies in their own language, PM Modi said.

He also highlighted the achievements of women, especially in space technology, crediting the statute for offering inspiration for women-led development and highlighted that a woman is the President of the country.

"Very soon we will be the 3rd largest economy and by the 100th year of Independence we are committed towards becoming a development nation," PM Modi said.