India issues advisory

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement urging Indians in Nepal “to defer travel to troubled nation until the situation is stabilised. “The ministry also urged the citizens to “avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution.”

They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers,” the MEA said in a statement.

“In case of emergency or require assistance, call: +977 – 980 860 2881 2. +977 – 981 032 6134,” the statement said.