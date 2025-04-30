India Issues Warning To Pakistan As Border Tensions Escalate Following Pahalgam Attack

Live
Military officials from India and Pakistan held urgent talks as ceasefire violations spread from the Line of Control to the International Border, with Pakistan reportedly preparing for potential Indian military action following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
Military tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations engaging in a hotline conversation on Tuesday. During these talks, India delivered a stern warning to Pakistan regarding repeated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).
The situation deteriorated further when Pakistani forces expanded their aggression beyond the LoC to the International Border, opening fire in Jammu's Pargwal sector late Monday night. In response, additional Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were deployed as Indian troops responded in a measured but firm manner.
Defense sources indicate that Pakistan's military has begun preparations for possible Indian military action, with both its army and navy on high alert. The Pakistan Air Force has reportedly reduced flying operations by over 50%, limiting activities to essential missions only to prevent airspace confusion. A Pakistani minister has publicly stated they anticipate an Indian attack within "24 to 36 hours."
Recent ceasefire violations have been reported across multiple sectors including Naushera and Sunderbani in Rajouri district, Akhnoor in Jammu, and areas in Baramulla and Kupwara districts in Kashmir. These cross-border provocations have become increasingly frequent since the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists killed 26 people at the Baisaran meadow tourist site.
Army personnel in the affected regions have briefed the Indian DGMO on the current situation and ongoing violations as both nuclear-armed neighbors face their most serious border tensions in recent months.