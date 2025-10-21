India leads high-level knowledge exchange mission to Philippines

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development, Jayant Chaudhary, is leading a high-level Knowledge Exchange Mission to the Philippines facilitated by the World Bank, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the Indian delegation includes senior officers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and representatives from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

“The mission features strategic engagements with key Philippine institutions such as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA),” the statement added.

The mission reflects the shared commitment of the Global South to collaborate on human capital development, promote mutual learning, and create pathways for equitable and sustainable growth through skills and entrepreneurship.

“The visit is aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and sharing best practices in areas related to skills development, labour mobility, and data-driven policy frameworks,” according to the statement.

As per the official trade figures of the Department of Commerce, bilateral trade between India and Philippines (in terms of value) crossed the $3 billion mark for the first time in 2022-23 from $1.89 billion in 2015-16.

The bilateral trade between both countries in 2023-24 was $3.53 billion. As of March 2024, India’s exports to the Philippines stood at $350 million, while imports from the Philippines were $92.3 million. This resulted in a positive trade balance of $258 million in favour of India.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. He stated that India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province in the central Philippines. The tremors was felt in many neighbouring provinces of central Philippines and some parts of southern Philippines.