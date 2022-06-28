India logs 11,793 Covid cases, 27 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 11,793 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 17,073 count, as per Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

In the same period, 27 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,047.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has also surged to 96,700 cases, accounting for 0.22 per cent of the total positive cases.



The recovery of 9,486 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,27,97,092. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent.



Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also declined to 2.49 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.36 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,73,717 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.14 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, the vaccination coverage exceeded 197.31 crore, achieved via 2,56,30,111 sessions.

Over 3.64 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.