India logs 16,047 fresh Covid cases, 54 deaths

New Delhi: India on Wednesday witnessed a rise in Covid cases with 16,047 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, against previous day's 12,751 count, Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, 54 more deaths took the nationwide death toll to 5,26,826.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,28,261 cases, accounting for 0.29 per cent of the total positive cases.



The recovery of 19,539 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,35,35,610. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent.



Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also risen to 4.94 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 4.90 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 3,25,081 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 87.88 crore.



As of this morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 207.03 crore, achieved via 2,74,83,097 sessions



Over 3.96 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.