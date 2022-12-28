India logs 188 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: India reported a total 188 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday in the last 24 hrs, against 157 cases reported the previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

However, no Covid related death has been reported in the same period in the country. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,468 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The weekly positive rate of the country currently stands at 0.18 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.14 per cent.



The recovery of 141 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,483. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 1,34,995 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.01 crore.

With 90,529 vaccines administered in last 24 hrs, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.07 crore as of Wednesday morning.