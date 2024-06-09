India, Maldives to look afresh at ties during Muizzu's Delhi visit

New Delhi: Terming it as a ‘historic event’, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said on Saturday that he would be ‘honoured’ to attend Sunday's swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu was presented the letter of invitation by India's High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar during a courtesy call at the President's Office on Saturday. As he accepted the invitation, the Maldivian President expressed his gratitude to Modi, stating that he would be honoured to attend the historic event marking his third swearing-in as Prime Minister of India.

"He also stated that he looks forward to working with the Prime Minister to further strengthen the close relations with India, noting that Maldives-India relations is heading in the positive direction, as would be demonstrated by this visit," Muizzu's office said on Saturday.

The visit is expected to have some positive impact on the strained India-Maldives ties since Muizzu, labeled as a pro-China candidate who had vowed to reduce New Delhi's influence, came to power in the island country, last year.