India Marks Historic 75th Republic Day With Grand Celebrations And Emphasis On Women's Empowerment

India is commemorating a significant milestone as it observes its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. The national capital is abuzz with grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, featuring an impressive parade showcasing India's military strength and cultural diversity, with a special focus on Nari Shakti or women's empowerment.



French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest, has arrived and joined Indian President Droupadi Murmu in leading the festivities.

Key highlights of India's 75th Republic Day celebrations include the participation of an all-women tri-services contingent in the parade, with fifteen women pilots in the Indian Air Force's fly-past. Notably, the contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will exclusively consist of women personnel.

Breaking from tradition, the parade will be inaugurated by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments like Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada instead of the customary military bands.

India's armed forces will proudly display indigenous military hardware, including missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage at the National War Memorial. President Murmu, accompanied by President Macron, will then take the salute at the parade, scheduled to begin at 10:30 am.

Reflecting the strong bilateral ties between India and France, a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces will participate in the parade.

Sixteen tableaux from various states and Union territories, along with nine from central ministries and departments, will roll down Kartavya Path, depicting India's rich cultural tapestry with a thematic emphasis on "women empowerment."

With over 70,000 security personnel deployed across New Delhi, traffic advisories and restrictions are in place to ensure a secure and smooth celebration. Approximately 77,000 spectators are expected at Kartavya Path, subject to stringent security protocols, including commando deployments and anti-sabotage checks.

President Murmu and President Macron will arrive at Kartavya Path in the 'traditional buggy,' reintroducing a practice after a 40-year hiatus. Traffic movement on Kartavya Path, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, has been restricted since 6 pm on Thursday and will continue until the conclusion of the parade.