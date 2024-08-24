India never neutral, always took side of peace: Modi

Kyiv: With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sitting next to him in Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made it clear that India, often labelled as neutral in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has always taken a side by firmly batting for peace. "We chose the path to stay away from the war and with a great deal of conviction. That does not mean that we were neutral. Right from the very first day, we have taken a side and stood firmly for peace," said PM Modi in his remarks during the much-awaited discussion with Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital. "I come from the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi where there is no space for war. I come here with the message of peace," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that he was "deeply touched" by the poignant exposition which he visited along with the Ukrainian President before the start of the bilateral discussions. The Martyrologist Exposition at the National Museum of History of Ukraine has been set up to honour the memory of children who had lost their lives during the tragic July 8 rocket attack on Okhmatdyt, the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.