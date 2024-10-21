India on unprecedented growth path amid global crisis: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is on an unprecedented growth path and the world has seen robust transformation and reforms in the first 125 days of the NDA-led government’s third term.



Delivering the keynote address at the two-day 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' event in the national capital, PM Modi said that from semiconductors to renewables and from the digital future to telecom, the world is looking at us with a new ray of hope amid the geo-political tensions as the country offers policy continuity.

“In the last 125 days, the Indian stock market has seen 6-7 per cent growth and the country’s foreign reserves have crossed $700 billion from $650 billion. The work has started on eight new airports in the country,” PM Modi told the gathering.

"India is the ray of hope amid the global crisis. There are challenges in front of India but we are feeling a sense of positivity here and that is why we are discussing the India Century," the Prime Minister added.

"If we look at the current events, one thing is common in every discussion. It is a concern related to the future. During the Covid pandemic, the concern was how to deal with the global pandemic. Concerns about the global economy also rose in its aftermath. It also facilitated the concerns of inflation, unemployment, and climate change. The wars and conflicts raised the concerns of ruining the global supply chain. Innocent lives have been lost due to the ongoing tensions and conflicts that have become the point of discussions in various global summits," said PM Modi while opening the world summit.

He pointed out that, even as the world is battling all these issues, India is discussing the 'The Indian Century.'

"In the midst of global instability, India is a ray of hope. It is not that we are not affected by global concerns, but there is a sense of positivity which we feel in India. India has emerged as a beacon of hope," he stated.

PM Modi also launched NDTV World at the summit which aims to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.

The 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' features several distinguished dignitaries from all over the world, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, former UK PM David Cameron, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, discussing key global issues.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi said that India’s growth trajectory has truly captured global attention and the “Yuva Shakti” is taking the nation to new heights.

The global discourse at the NDTV World Summit will also see the participation of Professor Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate in Economics and former chief economist at World Bank and William Dalrymple, Author and Historian.