  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

India Post to Merge Registered Post with Speed Post from September 2025

India Post to Merge Registered Post with Speed Post from September 2025
x
Highlights

Starting September 1, 2025, India Post will combine Registered Post with Speed Post to offer a faster, safer, and more efficient mail service.

Starting September 1, 2025, Registered Post will not be a separate service anymore. It will be included under Speed Post.

Registered Post was used when people wanted their letter to be delivered safely to the right person.

Speed Post is used when delivery needs to be quick.

Now, both safety and speed will be combined in a single service.

This change is happening because fewer people use Registered Post, and combining the two will make the service faster, simpler, and more useful.

If you still want extra safety, you can pay a small fee while sending your letter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick