India Post to Merge Registered Post with Speed Post from September 2025
Highlights
Starting September 1, 2025, India Post will combine Registered Post with Speed Post to offer a faster, safer, and more efficient mail service.
Starting September 1, 2025, Registered Post will not be a separate service anymore. It will be included under Speed Post.
Registered Post was used when people wanted their letter to be delivered safely to the right person.
Speed Post is used when delivery needs to be quick.
Now, both safety and speed will be combined in a single service.
This change is happening because fewer people use Registered Post, and combining the two will make the service faster, simpler, and more useful.
If you still want extra safety, you can pay a small fee while sending your letter.
