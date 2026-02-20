Jagan slams Budget as ‘a bundle of lies’

Tadepalli: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday described the state Budget 2026–27 as “a bundle of lies” and accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misleading people.

Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, Jagan alleged that irregularities in ghee procurement took place during the previous TDP government led by Naidu. He claimed that there was a link between Heritage Foods and Indapur Dairy and alleged that disqualified firms were brought back, rejected tankers were cleared and contracts were given at higher prices to selected companies.

Jagan said that after Indapur Dairy’s name came up, Heritage changed its status from a manufacturing unit to a co-manufacturing unit. He alleged that a ghee supply contract was awarded at Rs 652 per kg, even though the same firm had earlier supplied at Rs 278 and Rs 321 per kg. He also claimed that companies such as Bola Baba were promoted during the TDP term as part of favouritism.

Referring to the Tirupati laddu issue, Jagan said it was linked to corruption in ghee procurement during the TDP regime. He accused Naidu of politicising the issue to divert attention. On the Budget, Jagan alleged that revenue and expenditure figures do not match and that growth data has been exaggerated.

He said welfare allocations are inadequate and beneficiary numbers are being reduced. He also claimed that the Budget format was changed to hide the actual loan burden.