No link between Heritage and Indapur Dairy, clarifies HM

Mangalagiri: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha clarified that claims of Indapur Dairy being an associate or subsidiary unit of Heritage Foods are completely false. Speaking at a press conference held at the TDP central office here on Thursday, she explained that Indapur Dairy is a much larger company, while Heritage is comparatively smaller.

She stated that typically a smaller company functions as a unit of a larger company, not the other way around, and therefore the allegation that Indapur Dairy is linked as a unit of Heritage is baseless. She pointed out that Heritage procures about 20 lakh litres of milk per day, whereas Indapur Dairy procures around 40 lakh litres per day, making it the bigger entity. The minister further explained that Indapur Dairy primarily engages in bulk marketing, while smaller companies purchase products from Indapur for consumer marketing. Heritage buys products such as cheese, paneer, and tetra packs from Indapur Dairy.

However, she clarified that Heritage has never supplied ghee to any company in bulk, as it has its own ghee manufacturing unit and focuses only on consumer marketing. Heritage has never transported ghee in bulk tankers, she added. Anitha categorically stated that there is no truth in the allegation that ghee is being supplied from Heritage to Indapur. She concluded by saying that while Indapur operates in bulk marketing, Heritage functions in the consumer marketing segment, and there is no ownership or subsidiary relationship between the two.