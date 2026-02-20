Spectacular display of professional skills by marching contingents

Featuring marching contingents and military bands from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, alongside foreign contingents with their ceremonial bands

Visakhapatnam: With a spectacular display of air power demonstration by Indian naval aircraft and helicopters followed by an impressive presentation of cultural performances from troupes across various places, the International City Parade offered a visual treat to the viewers at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Featuring marching contingents and military bands from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, alongside foreign contingents with their ceremonial bands, the City Parade reflected rich cultural diversity and perfection with synchronised coordination.

It was a harmonious blend of military ceremony, culture and art as the City Parade displayed vibrant cultural troupes with artistic tableaux celebrating India’s maritime heritage and diversity.

Addressing during the City Parade, Governor S Abdul Nazeer said the impressive demonstrations by Indian naval ships and aircraft showcased professional skill and technological excellence.





He mentioned that marching contingents and military bands from various armed forces, including foreign contingents, reflected unity and international friendship.

The Governor remarked that Andhra Pradesh shared a strong bond with the Indian Navy and that events like IFR-MILAN-IONS enhance Visakhapatnam’s global standing, boosted economic activity and underlined goodwill.

He emphasised that maritime cooperation was essential to ensure oceans continue to remain zones of prosperity and shared responsibility.

The Governor noted that the city had earlier hosted the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN and recalled that the recent fleet review, presided over by the President of India, was a majestic spectacle that was followed by an international city parade that celebrated strategic cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that the government of Andhra Pradesh deserved appreciation for its support in hosting grand events the International Fleet Review (IFR) and MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam.





Appreciating international delegates and ships’ crew who arrived from friendly foreign countries travelling across oceans, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi made a special mention of Visakhapatnam people for not just opening the city but also their hearts to the navies of the world.

“Andhrula athidyam andariki telisinde (the hospitality of Andhra people is known to the world),” the CNS said. The Chief of the Naval Staff noted that India’s rich maritime heritage is guided by the principles of openness, trust and mutual respect and emphasised that India and the Indian Navy remain committed to keeping the seas safe and open, describing their role as that of a steady lighthouse in uncertain times.

He added that events such as IFR and MILAN play an important role in building trust and interoperability, particularly through themes like united oceans and the spirit of camaraderie, cooperation and collaboration.

Later, a ceremonial illumination of naval ships anchored off the coast enthralled the viewers.

Also, an impressive display of fireworks, laser lights and drone formations were some of the other highlights of the City Parade.