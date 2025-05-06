India Rebuffs OIC Statement On Pahalgam Attack As "Absurd" Pakistan Ploy

India has sharply criticized the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its recent statement regarding rising tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the OIC's position as "absurd" and claimed it was issued at Pakistan's request.

In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the OIC for "refusing to recognize the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages." The statement emphasized that this was "yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC to issue a self-serving statement."

India took particular exception to the OIC's failure to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack while urging both nations to "resolve differences through peaceful means." The OIC statement also referred to Kashmir as a "dispute" rather than an issue, aligning with Pakistan's narrative, and called on the international community to find a resolution "in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

India firmly rejected the OIC's interference in what it considers internal matters, reiterating its position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue that excludes third-party mediation. The controversy comes as Pakistan also attempted to raise the matter at the UN Security Council, which concluded without any official outcome despite Pakistan's efforts to shift focus away from the terror attack.

Meanwhile, India is preparing for nationwide security preparedness drills across 259 locations in 33 states and union territories on Wednesday—the first such exercises since 1971—amid continuing tensions following the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives.