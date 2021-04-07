India records highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases

Leaving behind its previous record, India reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the of infections has reached 1,28,01,785.

The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473. As many as 59,856 people discharged/recovered from the disease during the same period. With the new COVID-19 deaths, the cumulative toll in the country has mounted to 1,66,177.

The previous high was recorded on April 5 when the country reported 1,03,844 fresh COVID positive cases in a single day. Ass many as 8,70,77,474 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.