  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

India relocates students in Iran

India relocates students in Iran
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Indian authorities are relocating some Indian students in Iran to safer places in the face of continuing Israeli attacks and are exploring...

New Delhi: Indian authorities are relocating some Indian students in Iran to safer places in the face of continuing Israeli attacks and are exploring “other feasible options” to ensure the safety of Indians, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

The Indian embassy in Tehran is “continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety”, the ministry said in a statement.

“In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow,” the ministry said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick