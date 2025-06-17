Live
India relocates students in Iran
New Delhi: Indian authorities are relocating some Indian students in Iran to safer places in the face of continuing Israeli attacks and are exploring...
New Delhi: Indian authorities are relocating some Indian students in Iran to safer places in the face of continuing Israeli attacks and are exploring “other feasible options” to ensure the safety of Indians, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.
The Indian embassy in Tehran is “continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety”, the ministry said in a statement.
“In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow,” the ministry said.
