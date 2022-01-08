India reports 1,41,986 new Covid cases, 285 deaths

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204. A total of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated. A total of 1,52,734 new infections were reported on May 31 last year. The active cases have increased to 4,72,169 comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.30 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.