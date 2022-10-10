India reports 2,424 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

India reported 2,424 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 2,756 recorded on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

In the same period, the country recorded 15 more Covid related deaths, taking the national toll to 5,28,814 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 28,079 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,923 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,57,544. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has been reported to be 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.27 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 91,458 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.70 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.99 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.