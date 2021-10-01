India reports 26,727 fresh Covid cases, 277 deaths

New Delhi, October 1: India on Friday reported 26,727 fresh Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hr, according to the lated health bulletin issued by the Union Health Ministry.

With the latest fatalities, the country's overall death toll now stands at 4,48,339.

Meanwhile, the active cases saw a decline in the last 24 hours with of total 1,796 infections, taking the total active caseload to 2,75,224 which accounts for less than of 1 per cent of total Covid cases of India, as per the Union Health Ministry updates.

The total active cases in India is 0.82 per cent of the total cases which is the lowest in the last 196 days.

India's recovery rate from the ongoing pandemic currently stands at 97.86 per cent which is highest since March 2020.

According to the health bulletin, the number of daily recoveries have also increased. The recovery of 28,246 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,30,43,144.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,20,899 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 57,04,77,338 cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.70 per cent remained less than 3 per cent for the last 98 days now, while the daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 32 days and below 5 per cent for 115 consecutive days.

With the administration of 64,40,451 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's overall Covid inoculation coverage has reached 89,02,08,007, as per provisional reports as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

This feat was achieved through 86,46,674 sessions.