India reports 45,083 new Covid cases, 460 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry's data on Sunday.

The surge in daily Covid cases has been driven by the recent spike seen in Kerala, which accounts for more than half of all the active Covid-19 cases in the country, followed closely by Maharashtra.



As per health ministry's data, Kerala reported 31,265 cases on Saturday alone. The state has continued to register more than 30,000 coronavirus infections for the past four consecutive days.



As a result, India saw an increase of 8,783 cases in the active case count on Sunday. Cumulatively, India's active cases have climbed to 3,68,558.



With fresh deaths reported on the previous day, India's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 4,37,830.



The count of daily new cases has stayed below 50,000 for the 63 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. The daily positivity rate in India has been below 3 per cent for the last 34 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.18 per cent, which according to the health ministry's report has been below 3 per cent for 65 days now.



The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 3,18,8,642, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.



India on Saturday conducted 17,55,327 Covid tests, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,86,42,327.

At the same, India has administered over 73.8 lakh doses of Covid vaccines, taking the total vaccination count to around 63.09 crore so far.