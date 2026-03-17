India rules out talks with US on Hormuz

New Delhi: India on Monday said it has not held bilateral talks with the United States on deploying naval vessels to secure merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The clarification came after US President Donald Trump urged countries to send warships to keep the strategic waterway open amid tensions with Iran. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said that his administration has contacted 7 countries for support. India has not held bilateral discussions with the United States on deploying naval vessels to ensure the safe passage of merchant shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.