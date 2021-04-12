India set to get third vaccine as expert panel clears Sputnik

New Delhi: A government expert panel has given its nod to emergency use authorisation of Russian-made Covid vaccine, Sputnik-V, in India, Union Health Ministry sources said.

After the Drug Controller General of India gives assent to the Subject Expert Committee's approval, the sources told IANS, India will have a third Covid vaccine after AstraZeneca-Oxford University developed-Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech-developed and manufactured Covaxin.

Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Dr N.K. Arora, talking to IANS, said: "Though, I am yet to receive any official information about its approval, but it would be good news for India if it is approved."

Explaining features of this vaccine, Arora said: "Sputnik is a two dose vaccine. The composition of the first dose will be different from the second dose and there should be at least a three to four weeks gap between the first dose and the second. The published data suggest that it has 91 per cent efficacy. Some more clarity on it will also come soon."

The development has come at a time when India is witnessing an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases and vaccines have been much in demand.