India should not tolerate US mediation: Sahani
New Delhi: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder and former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani said that India should not tolerate US mediation in the tensions between India and Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Sahani condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks related to the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, calling it an unprecedented and insulting interference.

“Never before has such a statement come from a US President. This is an insult to India’s sovereignty. The Prime Minister must speak on this. If India decides, Pakistan cannot stand for even two hours,” he said while speaking to the media persons in Khagaria.

Sahani also criticised the BJP’s claiming credit for Operation Sindoor.

“BJP has a habit of turning disasters into opportunities for votes. They are doing politics on every issue including national security.”

BJP has started the Tiranga Yatra in the country to honour the bravery of Indian defence forces during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Air Force in particular destroyed the nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The Armed forces’s strike, which took place in the early hours of May 7, targeted terrorist strongholds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, Hed Marala, Barnala, Kotli, Bilal and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan and PoK. These terror camps are responsible for harbouring terrorists and are believed to be behind the recent Pahalgam attack.

