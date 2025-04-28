India Signs Historic Deal for Rafale Marine Jets to Power INS Vikrant

India will sign a ₹63,000-crore deal with France on Monday. The deal is for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. This will boost the Indian Navy's strength in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Rafale M is a strong, reliable aircraft. It is designed to work well in tough conditions, especially on aircraft carriers.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the deal. The deal includes 22 single-seat Rafale M fighters and four twin-seat trainers.

The Rafale M will be used by the Navy as a temporary solution. This is until India develops its own twin-engine deck-based fighter.

The deal includes weapons, simulators, spares, training, and logistics support from France.

In July 2023, India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the purchase.

The Rafale M is built to survive in the demanding conditions of aircraft carrier operations. It can handle a highly corrosive environment and is specifically made for 40,000-tonne class aircraft carriers. The aircraft is already in use on the French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.







