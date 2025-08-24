India successfully tests indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off Odisha coast

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday.

The tests were conducted at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday (August 23) off the coast of Odisha.

Sharing the achievement on X, Rajnath Singh said, "IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)."

Congratulating the DRDO, the Armed Forces and the defence industry, the Defence Minister added, "This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats."

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System is designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats.

The system incorporates radar, launchers, targeting and guidance systems, missiles, and command-and-control units to provide comprehensive air defence.

Unlike imported systems, it is indigenously developed and integrates multiple layers of defence, including QRSAM, VSHORADS, and DEW to protect strategic assets.

This successful test comes close on the heels of another milestone achieved by India's missile programme.

On August 20, the nuclear-capable Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "The intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from Chandipur on August 20. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command."

The Agni-5 is a variant of India's indigenously developed intercontinental ballistic missile.

While traditionally reported to have a strike range of over 5,000 km, defence officials have revealed that an upgraded version with an extended range of up to 7,500 km is currently under development by DRDO.

With these successful tests, India has yet again demonstrated its growing defence capabilities and ability to indigenously design and develop advanced weapon systems to strengthen national security.