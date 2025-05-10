India to continue good relations with Pope Leo XIV

New Delhi: Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost was revealed as the new Pope, making him the first American pontiff on Thursday. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year old's ascendency to the head of the Vatican came after two-day voting at the papal conclave, where 135 members of the College of Cardinals assembled.

Nearly three weeks earlier, the Catholic community fell into mourning with the most revered Pope Francis' passing. The Argentinian, called 'The People's Pope', passed away, aged 88, on Easter Monday, April 21, after a stroke, followed by a cardiac arrest. President Droupadi Murmu led the Indian delegation to the Vatican for Pope Francis' funeral.

India is strongly represented at the Vatican on its own, leaving aside the political relationship. So, considering India being the largest in terms of population and growing number of people in the faith, it’s sure that it will be a long and continuous growing relationship.

On the ascent of Pope Leo XIV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Catholic community on the selection of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pope.

“I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service. India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The name of the new pope was announced by the French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti with the Latin words "Habemus Papam" (We have a pope). With the Papal Conclave concluding on Thursday, Leo became the 267th Catholic pope.

Robert Francis Prevost was born in Chicago on September 14, 1955. He is an American cardinal of French and Italian descent who has served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023.

The pontiff spent a decade of his career ministering in Peru and also led the Vatican's powerful office of bishops. Prevost has chosen Leo XIV as his papal name.