Live
Just In
India to host virtual G20 meet on Nov 22
New Delhi: India, which holds the presidency of G20, will hold a virtual summit on November 22 and will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The key issues that will be raised at the summit include the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the challenges facing the Global South.
It may be recalled that at the end of the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September, Prime Minister Modi announced that since India’s presidency of G20 will end in November, the country will hold a virtual summit that month. India has already sent invitations to leaders of the G20 member nations for the virtual summit.
According to sources familiar with the matter, India will focus on its development agenda for the grouping with a focus on challenges being faced by the Global South or the developing countries.